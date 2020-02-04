Officers honored for handling emergencies

A six-hour stand-off with the regional SWAT team. A three-hour phone call with a suicidal person.
These were two emergencies that ended peacefully last year thanks to the help of Pullman police officers.
Last week, those officers were rewarded for their efforts. The Pullman Police Department named Senior Patrol Officer Don Heroff its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and gave Senior Officer Brian Chamberlin its Humanitarian Award.
In a news release last week, Chief Gary Jenkins wrote that Heroff was recognized for his leadership, his interactions with the public and for being the incident commander during a crisis in Pullman that required a SWAT team response.
The incident occurred Aug. 21 when police responded to a report of a suspect threatening his family with a firearm during a domestic dispute.
Members of the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team, Pullman PD and Moscow Police Department responded to what became a six-hour incident.
Heroff was tasked with coordinating with the SWAT Commander as police worked to resolve the situation peacefully.
Heroff said being trusted by the chief to handle that responsibly “was a huge compliment.”
“That situation was brand new to me,” Heroff said. “I’d never done it before. And it was kind of a culmination of all my training and knowledge and experience coming together and the relationships with the other police officers on scene that really made that pay off, that made it work out the way it did.”
Jenkins also praised Heroff for his methods of interacting with Pullman residents when out on calls.
Heroff likened his approach to these interactions to the Tim McGraw song, “Humble and Kind.” He learned from his days as a Washington State University beat officer that good people can make poor choices and it is worth it to treat them with respect.
Heroff said he tries to empathize with people, offer them thoughtful suggestions and make them feel like they’re being heard.
Heroff said being named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year was a pleasant surprise.
“I think it’s important and noteworthy that the chief recognized someone not for statistics or for a particular amount of activity, but basically just being a good team player and helping the department move in a positive direction,” he said.
Chamberlin also tries to use empathy in his line of work, especially because he is a part of the department’s crisis hostage negotiating team.
His skills were put to the test when he was faced with a unique suicide call that required the coordination of multiple agenices in Whitman and Latah counties including the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Whitcom and a Troy ambulance.
It started when Pullman residents were worried about their roommate who had posted concerning messages on social media. Chamberlin contacted the man on the phone and discovered he was contemplating suicide.
Chamberlin stayed on the phone with him for three hours as he coordinated with other law enforcement to locate him in Latah County. The man had a pistol, ammunition and was underdressed while being outside in winter weather.
Chamberlin said he spent those conversations trying to understand what was bothering the man, being a good listener and trying to earn the man’s trust. He said the key in these situations is building a relationship with the person and help them understand they are contemplating a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
The man was safely detained without harming himself.
“It’s a relief for one, but it’s also very emotionally taxing,” Chamberlin said of the experience. “Just the whole process is because you’re kind of on edge the entire time because if you say the wrong thing it’s possible that you’re going to hear a bad result.”
It turned out to be a positive result and Chamberlin said he is proud that he could help somebody “move on and have a decent life.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.