Many Whitman County voters may be asked in November to pay more property taxes to improve county roads.
The Whitman County Commissioners and Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey on Tuesday discussed the possibility of placing a resolution on the ballot to raise the regular roads property tax levy to $2.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The levy currently is $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The increased levy rate would provide an annual revenue increase of $1.4 million for road maintenance, according to a memo the Whitman County Department of Public Works sent to the commissioners.
If the voters approve the tax increase, the money would be used for several purposes, including improving gravel and paved roads, purchasing two new graders, replacing culverts, cleaning ditches and helping with winter operations.
According to state law, property taxes are limited to 1 percent increases each year. Counties can, however, ask voters for approval to raise that levy lid if needed.
Whitman County may ask voters to raise the levy lid for 2020, and property taxes would again be limited to the 1 percent levy lid during the following years, Storey said.
Only people living in unincorporated areas of the county would vote on the resolution, as the money would only fund maintenance and repair of roads in those areas. The county oversees about 1,900 miles of roads, Storey said.
The memo said county roads are funded through the property tax and the gas tax. Those revenue sources have grown by less than 1 percent per year in the past decade while county costs have grown 3 percent to 5 percent each year.
The memo said road fund reserves have been dropping steadily since 2016 and expenditures have been greater than revenues the past three years.
Storey said the county had to spend $840,000 this year on winter maintenance alone. That is more than double what it spends on average during milder winters, he said.
This decline in available money has forced the Public Works Department to cut back on services, Storey said. He said the department has lost 19 positions in 20 years, and that is why he wants to give voters the opportunity to pitch in and help repair their roads.
“Do they want to see a continuing erosion of our ability to maintain the roads or would they like to pay a little bit more into the system to try and do a little bit more to maintain the roads that we do have?” Storey said.
Storey said the county will not spend money campaigning for the ballot measure, and the commissioners cannot take a stance on the issue. Instead, they can provide information on the pros and cons of the ballot measure.
The commissioners must approve putting the resolution on the November ballot before the primary election Aug. 6.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.