Sixty-three percent of Idahoans and 64 percent of Latah County residents have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census as of Thursday — the latest tallies on the U.S. Census website.
Both figures are slightly higher than the 61 percent national self-response rate and slightly lower than the final 2010 self-response rates in Idaho (67 percent) and Latah County (66 percent).
There is still plenty of time to meet and exceed the 2010 response rates, but Misty Slater, U.S. Census Bureau media specialist for Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, said Idaho residents are doing “great.”
The Washington statewide response rate as of Thursday was 66.2 percent. The Whitman County rate was 55 percent.
Anyone can check census response updates at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
The last day for people to self-respond online, by phone or by mail was extended to Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Slater said census takers will start visiting and interviewing households that have not responded to the census in mid-August.
“We don’t want to bother people, but it is very important to get the count and make sure we count everybody once and only once and in the right place,” Slater said. “So unfortunately, if they don’t respond, they will have somebody knocking on their door.”
This is the first time residents can fill out the census online, and many have opted for that method.
In Idaho, 54 percent of residents completed the census online and 58 percent of Latah County residents went the internet route.
Total self-response rates, including online, phone and mail, in Latah County’s nine towns include: Moscow at 68 percent, Genesee at 67 percent, Onaway at 51 percent, Troy at 43 percent, Juliaetta at 38 percent, Kendrick at 34 percent, Deary at 27 percent, Potlatch at 23 percent and Bovill at 14 percent. In Pullman, the response rate was 55.7 percent.
Jodi Walker, University of Idaho director of communications, said UI completed the count of students living in on-campus housing and is working to finish the count for off-campus housing students with the help of housing owners and operators.
Lisa Egan, chairwoman of the Latah County Complete Count Committee, said committee members have sent census postcard reminders to rural residents who only get their mail through a post office box and that bags at food banks throughout the county contain census information.
“We’re still really trying to target some of those more rural areas that have had less of a response than within Moscow itself,” Egan said.
She said members of the committee, which is made up of representatives from organizations throughout the county to disseminate information and increase awareness about the census, have been unable to conduct face-to-face outreach because of the coronavirus, but she said the response rate results still have been great.
“Even though the virus has affected so many people, we’ve still been able to get a really good count, so we’ve been really happy with it,” Egan said.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
While the U.S. already surpassed the U.S. Census Bureau’s goal of a 60.5 percent self-response rate with a 61 percent rate, Slater said census officials are still stressing the importance of filling out the questionnaire.
“If you miss counting one person, you’re missing out on that money for the decade,” she said.
Residents can respond to the census online at 2020census.gov, by mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to them or by phone by calling (844) 330-2020.
The census asks for household members’ information like age and gender and takes a short time to complete.
The U.S. Census Bureau is still hiring for the 2020 Census nonresponse followup operation. For more information or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
