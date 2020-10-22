Behavioral health resources, already stretched thin in Idaho, have been put under even more strain during the pandemic, a state Health and Welfare official said Wednesday.
In a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moscow, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Region 2 Behavioral Health Program Manager Teresa Shackelford said the pandemic has had an effect not only on symptoms but also on access to appropriate care.
Region 2 includes Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.
Shackelford said even before the COVID-19 crisis struck, Region 2 has struggled to meet the mental health needs of people in the area. She said Idaho often ranks in the top five states for suicide and the rate in Region 2 is often three times higher than the national average.
Rural areas like Region 2 typically have a less dense population and towns and cities are more spread out — this means people must travel large distances to access behavioral health resources and those resources tend to be fewer and further between.
Rural settings can also contribute to feelings of isolation and exacerbate many behavioral health issues. Additionally, she said public health orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, like those requiring people to self-isolate as much as possible, likely helped to amplify feelings of aloneness.
Behavioral health care providers were already spread thin in these areas, she said, and fiscal uncertainty and economic shutdowns caused many to permanently close their doors. She said the expansion of telehealth services has been a huge improvement in access for some but for others, it has been relatively unhelpful or even a barrier to accessing the help they need.
On top of all of this, Shackelford said Idaho’s system for dealing with behavioral health and associated issues such as poverty and substance abuse tends to be disjointed and siloed into several discrete agencies with little coordination between them. She said this can be confusing and exhausting for most people but especially for someone experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
“Now COVID has hit — so on top of our already strained behavioral health system, COVID shows up and puts a great deal more stress on so many people,” Shackelford said. “People are struggling with increased symptoms kind of stemming from the stress of it all.”
Shackelford said there is significant concern about the long-term effects a global health crisis will have on children. She said adverse childhood experiences can have a lasting impact on children who can sense the crisis around them and have in many cases come into direct contact with its consequences.
Even if they haven’t had a friend or close family member get sick or die from the disease, she said childrens’ schooling and social lives have been disrupted, which can have effects for years to come if not dealt with appropriately.
“(Adverse childhood experiences) can be ameliorated by education support, financial security and quality timely treatment interventions,” Shackelford said. “We’re hoping that our efforts to educate and provide support to the community, during this time in particular, will have an impact on this area.”
Shackelford said 2020 has been a notoriously turbulent year — particularly for social and political issues, raising yet more questions about the state of behavioral health in the general population. She said it’s no secret the coming election has been among the most dramatic and divisive in modern history, and the spectacle clearly affects people’s mental and emotional wellbeing. She said even avoiding the news cycle doesn’t seem to help alleviate feelings of stress.
“So what we have now is people are lonely, they’re stressed out and then, kind of in general, that’s how we’ve been for a while in our culture, unfortunately,” Shackelford said. “Then on top of that … I think a lot of us are really at a crisis point and this stuff can cause mental health symptoms and it can exacerbate mental illnesses as well.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.
Help in a crisis
For behavioral crisis help, Region 2 residents can call:
Region 2 Behavioral Health Crisis Line at (208) 799-4440
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at (208) 398-4357
Crisis Hotline at (208) 788-3596
Frontline Workers Hotline at (866) 536-0239
COVID Help Now line at (866) 947-1073
COVID-19 Community Crisis Resource Specialist at (986) 200-8658