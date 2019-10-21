A Washington Department of Labor and Industries spokesman said the fines against the city of Pullman for violations that occurred during an April flood rescue effort are intended to ensure firefighter safety, not to punish the firefighters.
“We’re actually advocating on behalf of firefighters,” said spokesman Frank Ameduri.
The city announced Oct. 8 that Labor and Industries fined Pullman $2,700 for safety violations that occurred during the city’s efforts to rescue 22 people from the April 9 flood on Grand Avenue. The city’s finance department has paid the fines after the city determined it would not appeal.
All the fines were in part related to firefighters using a front-end loader to rescue people trapped by the floodwaters. The city was also penalized because firefighters did not use correct safety devices and safeguards, such as appropriate attire, boots, helmets or flotation devices.
Ameduri noted that Labor and Industries did not fine the individual firefighters involved in the rescue. He said Labor and Industries expects firefighters to perform their duty of keeping people safe no matter the situation.
“Our entire mission is to make sure they’re safe when they’re doing it,” he said.
He said even if any Labor and Industries employees were at the scene of an emergency, they would never interfere with a rescue attempt even if it violated safety regulations.
He said the purpose of the fines are to ensure firefighters are not put in unnecessary danger in the future. Because if a firefighter is injured or killed during a rescue, Ameduri said, that puts everyone at more risk.
Ameduri said Labor and Industries began inspecting Pullman after receiving a complaint. From there, he said the state determined it was a credible complaint and opened an inspection.
Ameduri said the state performed interviews, watched video footage from April 9, and reviewed the city’s equipment, policies, written procedures and training records.
He said each violation and corresponding fine is based on Washington state law. The dollar amount is determined on multiple factors including the seriousness of the violation, whether the employer broke the rules intentionally and whether the employer has been fined before.
He said Pullman’s fines are small, considering the maximum fine for a violation is $7,000.
According to a Pullman news release, a $900 penalty was for a fire department commander allowing a maintenance employee to operate the front-end loader with three firefighters in the bucket at four locations.
The second $900 fine was handed down because the fire department had personnel in fire bunker gear and rubber boots while riding in the bucket of the loader without a personal flotation device or appropriate helmet.
The city was hit with a third $900 fine for not requiring the use of appropriate safety devices and safeguards, including allowing an employee to ride unsecured in the front bucket.
“What we’re hoping for is that workplace is safer when were done,” Ameduri said.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, who also serves as the Pullman Fire Department public information officer, said everyone he spoke to who was at the scene on April 9 said they felt all the firefighters were safe during the rescue. Johnson said he complimented the PFD’s incident commander the morning after the flood for using ingenuity and thinking quickly to rescue those 22 people.
He said anybody can point out things the fire department could have done differently, but Johnson said he feels the crew did everything right. He said the rescue resulted in zero injuries and one of the 22 people saved was undergoing a diabetic emergency at the time.
“And that’s the bottom line, they did an outstanding job that night,” Johnson said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.