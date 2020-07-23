While COVID-19 is present in Moscow’s wastewater, Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said there is no risk for the virus in the city’s drinking water, effluent and reclaimed water.
“Moscow’s water is drawn from an aquifer system that is several hundred feet deep, and protected by thick clay layers,” according to a city of Moscow Facebook post in March. “The first time your water sees the light of day in many lifetimes is when it comes out of your tap, as it is pumped straight from the aquifer into the distribution system with no exposure.”
The post stated operators conduct stringent testing to assure the safety of the drinking water supply and that contingency plans are in place to assure the water keeps flowing.
Palmer said the city’s drinking water is chlorinated in compliance with state standards.
He said the coronavirus also is not a threat to effluent and reclaimed water in Moscow.
Effluent is treated, or disinfected, at the Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility before it is released into Paradise Creek, Palmer said.
Reclaimed water, or treated effluent that can be reused for other purposes, is used to irrigate green spaces at the reuse facility and almost all outdoor spaces at the University of Idaho.
Palmer said the city chlorinates effluent at the reuse facility before it is used for irrigation purposes.
The UI’s reclaimed water is chlorinated at the facility and chlorinated again at UI before it reaches green grass.
Palmer said chlorine has shown to be highly effective against COVID-19.
“There’s really just not any risk even in the UI’s effluent system,” he said.
Biobot, a wastewater epidemiology company, has been testing for the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater across the country, including in Moscow since May.It estimated there are 1,800 cases of the virus in Moscow based on July 13 samples collected from the city’s reclamation facility — up from 1,400 estimated cases based on July 1 samples, according to a city news release Tuesday.
There are 52 confirmed and six probable cases in Latah County, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District.
Biobot developed a process to identify, replicate and measure the concentration of the viral ribonucleic acid in a given wastewater sample.
Biobot states its methods for detecting COVID-19 in sewage are adapted from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols and rely on detecting genetic fragments of the virus that are excreted in stool. The tests do not determine if the virus is dead or active.
The release said estimating COVID-19 cases from wastewater analysis is an emerging science and several variables, including rain events, daily flow variations and cleaning of sewer lines, could affect accuracy, especially in a smaller system like Moscow’s.
Moving forward, the city will participate with the University of Idaho Biological Sciences and Civil and Environmental Engineering departments to coordinate a regional wastewater testing program. Results from this testing program are expected in the coming weeks, the release said.
Test results with higher concentrations of the virus, especially in areas with low case numbers, could foretell future spikes in diagnosed patients, according to a UI news release Tuesday.
“We could help hospitals focus on clearing up beds, gathering more personal protective equipment and making sure people are well-rested in advance of a wave,” Erik Coats, UI civil and environmental engineering professor, said in the release.
The UI release said the university will start testing using the same sample submitted to Biobot on July 1. Samples from the city of Twin Falls also have been obtained for analysis and Coats is reaching out to regional wastewater treatment plants that have participated in testing.
By comparing test results from different sources, researchers can better confirm the accuracy of their method and learn more about how that could translate into estimated cases.
“We’re hoping to develop a baseline,” Moscow Water Reclamation Utility Manager Evan Timar said in the UI release. “We’re trying to compare and contrast testing results from different sources to see where we’re at and relay that information. We’re still learning and using that information to be proactive about what’s going on and to do our part for the wellbeing of the community.”
The testing method is being validated and optimized.“The importance is the increase we observed,” UI Research Support Scientist Thibault Stalder said. “With more samples, we will see the trend. For now, the data mirrored with public health data will be a great complementary tool.”
Wastewater consists of suspended solids and water and one of the biggest challenges is identifying where the virus is most present in the sample, the UI release said. Reports suggest all carriers of the disease — asymptomatic or not — shed the virus, although virus shedding may be more prominent upon a person’s early infection.
