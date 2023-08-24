The Washington State Department of Agriculture is urging large animal owners to closely monitor their animals as wildfires continue to burn throughout the state.

Smoke from the fires poses similar health risks to both humans and livestock.

Irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, aggravation of chronic lung diseases, and reduced lung function are among the effects. High concentrations of particulates can cause persistent cough, increased nasal discharge, wheezing and breathing difficulties. Additionally, particulates can weaken the immune system and impair the lungs’ ability to remove foreign materials, such as pollen and bacteria, to which livestock are typically exposed.

Recommended for you