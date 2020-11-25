Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday on the Palouse, including 14 in Latah County and four in Whitman County.
The new cases in Latah County increased the county total to 1,641, including 1,569 confirmed and 72 probable cases, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Of the total cases in Latah County, 967 recovered and one died. The 14 new cases include one boy in the 13-17 age range, four people 18-29, two in their 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 50s, two in their 60s, one in his 70s, one in his 80s and one in her 90s.
Whitman County now has 2,259 cases, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Three people are hospitalized from the virus, 22 have died and all other infected people are stable and self-isolating.
Of the four new cases, one woman is 20-39 years of age and three are 40-59.