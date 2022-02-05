The 46th death from COVID-19 was reported in Latah County on Friday by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
There were also 26 new virus cases reported in Latah County. The latest cases include eight people under age 18, three people between ages 18 and 29, three people in their 30s, five people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, two people in their 60s and two people in their 70s.
There have been 5,858 confirmed cases, 526 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health added 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in its first update since Wednesday.
There have been 8,827 confirmed cases, 627 hospitalizations and 86 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.