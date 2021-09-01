Officials are allowing homeowners displaced by the wildfire near Moscow Mountain to return to their properties.
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has rescinded evacuation orders, but is urging homeowners to be ready to leave if conditions change.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, one home was destroyed in the fire. A “secondary” structure, which is any structure that is not a residence such as a shed or garage, was also destroyed.
The Idaho Department of Lands announced Tuesday evening that firefighters were successful in constructing a fire line around the perimeter of the fire, which is estimated at 150 acres. Air resources dropped water on hot spots.
As firefighters continue to work in the area, officials are urging the public to use extreme caution when driving in the area as fire equipment and personnel will be on the roads.
The cause of the fire, which is being called the Idler Fire, is still under investigation.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, officials are now categorizing it as a Type 3 Incident. This means the state can send more resources to help with the firefighting efforts.
The smoke has died down since Monday, but the wind continues to concern firefighters who are working to prevent the fire from spreading.
Moscow Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said the fire grew quickly Monday thanks to winds that reached 20-25 miles per hour, but there were plenty of firefighters and other emergency personnel on hand to slow down the blaze.
Firefighters from agencies Whitman, Latah, Nez Perce and Asotin counties have contributed to the efforts, even firefighters from as far as Orofino, he said.
The fire began at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday near Idlers Rest Road and spread to Moscow Mountain Road. When it spread, homes near Idlers Rest Road, West Twin Road and Moscow Mountain Road were evacuated.
Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve remains unharmed, according to the Department of Lands.
The public is being asked not to fly drones in the area. It is illegal to fly drones near a wildfire as they can ground all aircraft.
The public can find updates at www.idl.idaho.gov/idlers/.
Fire camp at fairgrounds
The Latah County Fair and Events Center will be hosting an Idaho Department of Lands fire camp for the next 10 days, according to a post on the fair Facebook page.
Part of the facility’s RV park (Spots 8, 9, 10) and the East Field (ice rink/carnival lawn) area will be closed for the camp, according to the post.
Fairgrounds’ officials are asking the public avoid these areas while the camp is onsite. Regular operations and events at the fairgrounds will continue during the 10 days of the camp.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.