Gas prices in Idaho have started to decrease, and AAA Idaho says more relief could be on the way.
The average price of gas in the state Monday was $5.21 per gallon, according to a news release from AAA Idaho. That is a 4-cent decrease from the week before, but still 12 cents more than a month ago.
The cheapest gas in Moscow on Monday was $5.09 at Primeland Co-Op, according to gasbuddy.com.
The average price for gas in Lewiston on Monday was $4.82 per gallon, according to AAA Idaho. The cheapest place to fill up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was at the Conoco station at the Clearwater River Casino, where the price was $4.69, according to gasbuddy.com.
Idaho ranks seventh in the national for the most expensive fuel, behind only California ($6.09), Hawaii ($5.62), Alaska ($5.48), Nevada ($5.40), Oregon ($5.40) and Washington ($5.36). The national average was $4.68 on Monday.
“The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a written release. “We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue.”