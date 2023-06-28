Officials tip their hats to our firefighters

Jerry Perez

BOISE — As the weather heats up and dries out, wildfire season is looming in the West, and with it brings an inherent risk to the men and women who battle the blazes.

National Wildland Firefighter Day, established last year on July 2, is officially Sunday, but leaders from different agencies gathered Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center to recognize the occasion.

“Wildfires transcend boundaries and know no limits,” said Meagan Conry, deputy assistant director of fire and aviation at the Bureau of Land Management. “This requires a coordinated and collaborative response. Interagency partnerships like those represented here today play a vital role in accomplishing this mission.”

Recommended for you