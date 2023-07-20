With 15 people having died in crashes on Idaho roads in the last 10 days, a group of agencies in the state announced Wednesday they will take steps to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving.
The groups emphasizing road safety include the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, Idaho State Police and more than 50 law enforcement agencies around the state, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
Now through July 30, more officers will be on the road looking for speeding, tailgating and other aggressive driving behaviors, according to the news release.
Preliminary numbers show there have been 121 roadway deaths in the state this year, with 45 of those coming since Memorial Day. Aggressive driving behavior is often a factor in fatal crashes.
In the five-county area of north central Idaho, there have been 10 deaths in vehicle crashes since Labor Day, including three in motorcycle crashes. In the three-county area of southeastern Washington, there have been six deaths during the same time, including two motorcycle wrecks.
The news release distributed Wednesday listed these examples of aggressive driving:
— Speeding.
— Tailgating.
— Driving too fast for conditions.
— Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down.
— Failing to stop for red lights or stop signs.
— Failure to yield.
— Weaving in and out of traffic.
— Changing lanes without signaling.
— Blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes.
— Passing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder.
— Screaming, honking, or flashing lights.
— Making hand gestures or facial expressions at other drivers.
“We all want to make it home and most Idahoans make safe choices that protect themselves and others,” Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton said in the news release. “It’s important that we recognize and stop the behaviors that put people at risk.”