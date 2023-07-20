With 15 people having died in crashes on Idaho roads in the last 10 days, a group of agencies in the state announced Wednesday they will take steps to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving.

The groups emphasizing road safety include the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, Idaho State Police and more than 50 law enforcement agencies around the state, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Now through July 30, more officers will be on the road looking for speeding, tailgating and other aggressive driving behaviors, according to the news release.

