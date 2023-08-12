Oh, brother: Pullman loves water tower

The Charlie Brown Water Tower is pictured on Wednesday in Pullman.

 August Frank/Daily News

When Doug Rudolph painted a portrait of Charlie Brown on a water tower more than half a century ago, he expected outrage.

Little did he know, the renowned cartoon would become a beloved landmark for many Palouse residents.

Pullman’s Charlie Brown water tower turned 60 this year.

