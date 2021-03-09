Olivia Wise was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch on Saturday and was awarded $1,950 in college scholarships.
Wise won awards in four of the five judged categories, scholastic, self-expression, talent and interview.
First alternate Jessica Hogaboam was awarded $1,250 in college scholarships, winning awards in two judged categories, self-expression and interview. Hogaboam also won the program’s spirit award, voted on by the participants.
Second alternate Sierra Jarrett earned $950 in college scholarships, winning the Be Your Best Self Award and winning awards in fitness and spirit.
Participant Kenzi Hansen won a talent award and $250. Rebecca Butterfield won a fitness award and $150.