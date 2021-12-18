Moscow’s wastewater testing program detected the COVID-19 Omicron variant in recent test results, the city announced Friday.
According to a City of Moscow news release, Public Health – Idaho North Central District has received no confirmation of the Omicron variant in human lab samples. However, the agency believes it is only a matter of time before the variant is lab-confirmed.
The City of Moscow began testing wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in May 2020, and for variants in April 2021.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District recommends people stay home if they are sick, cover their cough, wash their hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.
Moscow will continue to adhere to Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan, the news release said. Stage 4 includes guidance for in-person business as usual with adherence to appropriate sanitizing and physical distancing requirements, including requirements for gatherings.
Face coverings are strongly recommended per the CDC and are required at long-term care facilities. The City of Moscow is not requiring masks for city employees or the community. The city will continue to work with community partners, including the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, to be aware of cases in the area.
Local health agencies reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday on the Palouse.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new cases in Latah County. Those cases include one person between ages 5-12, four people between ages 18-29, one person in their 40s and one person in their 50s.
There have been 4,482 confirmed cases, 332 probable cases and 41 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Whitman County reported six new cases Friday. There have been 6,203 cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.