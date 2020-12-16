On-campus COVID testing ends for now

The University of Idaho wrapped up its final day of on-campus COVID-19 testing for students Tuesday, with hundreds of people seeking a test before heading home for the holidays.
While individual accounts emerged of people being turned away without a test in the early afternoon, UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker said everyone who wanted a test Tuesday received one. She said wait times were somewhat longer than usual because a service for walk-in patients was particularly popular.
On-campus testing at the campus Recreation Center has concluded until January, but Walker said students, faculty and staff may still receive tests at Gritman Medical Center’s drive-through testing site through the end of the year.
“All they have to do is just email our normal COVID email and our COVID project manager will get them set up with a test at the drive-through,” Walker said.
Walker warned it may be more difficult to get a prompt referral on days when campus facilities are closed for holidays.
The UI’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.01 percent last week. The university reported a 4.73 percent positivity rate Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 and 3.01 percent Dec. 5 to Friday. UI has a 2.77 percent positivity rate since the start of testing in early August.
In other regional coronavirus news, Public Health - Idaho North Central District is preparing for the region’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in the next few days, according to a PH-INCD news release.
The vaccine, created by Pfizer and BioNTech, was determined both safe and effective by the Federal Drug Administration Friday. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday it would start shipping vaccine doses to local health districts for distribution, the news release said.
The release said Idaho’s vaccine rollout plans instruct local health districts to prioritize vaccines for local hospital staff and outpatient clinic staff who are providing care for COVID-19 patients.
After those facilities have been offered the vaccine, remaining doses will be offered to additional groups following Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee’s recommendations.
The first vaccine shipment sent to north central Idaho is expected to contain 975 doses and will arrive sometime this week. According to Idaho’s COVID-19 webpage, 38 vaccine doses have been administered statewide as of Tuesday.
“There is not enough vaccine in the initial shipment to vaccinate all of the necessary frontline healthcare workers,” PH-INCD Director Carol Moehrle said in the release. “This ongoing effort will continue with additional shipments of vaccine over the coming weeks. We are thrilled to start the vaccination phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is important to remember that the number of people to be vaccinated is substantial. Even as the vaccination process begins, it will likely be spring before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public at large. We still continue to urge everyone to take all precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding large groups, social distancing, wearing face coverings when around others, and staying home when ill.”
In Latah County, PH-INCD reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the county total to 1,996 cases. Of the total cases, 1,889 are confirmed and 107 are probable. COVID-19 deaths in Latah County remain unchanged at three.
The 25 new cases include five people in the 18-29 age range, two in their 30s, four in their 40s, five in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s and three in their 80s.
In Whitman County, the county health department received seven new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 2,564 infections. Five people are hospitalized because of the virus and all other infected people are stable and self-isolating, the department said in a news release. Total deaths because of the virus remain at 22.
Of the seven new cases, one female is younger than 20 years old, two people are 20-39, one woman is 40-59, two people are 60-79 and one man is 80 or older.