On top of things

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News The owners of Better Built LLC, Jacob Kramer and his wife, Abby, not pictured, renovate the soffit of a home along Highland Drive in Moscow on a recent afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

