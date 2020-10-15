The Moscow School District announced one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Lena Whitmore Elementary.
Superintendent Greg Bailey said the class of the infected student or staff member will isolate at home for 14 days and receive instruction through distance learning strategies. Bailey said contact tracing was conducted in coordination with local health authorities and those in the district who are considered at risk of infection haven been contacted.
Lena Whitmore’s case is the second reported in the district. The first was discovered in Moscow High School. Bailey said district officials and local health authorities are investigating one more possible case among students and staff in Moscow schools. He said all cases have been mild or asymptomatic.
Latah County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing its total to 764.
New cases include six men and seven women between 18 and 29 years old, a man and a woman in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s. The majority of cases in the county — close to 75 percent — have been discovered in patients between the ages of 18 and 29.
Idaho Public Health has not reported any deaths from the disease in Latah County.
Whitman County Public Health reported eight new cases Wednesday, which brings its total to 1,559. Two of the newest patients are under 20 years old, two are men between the ages of 20 and 39, two are women between 40 and 59 and the last is a man older than 60.
According to a news release, one person is currently hospitalized with the disease. All other patients with active cases are stable and self-isolating, the release said.
Three people have died from COVID-19 in Whitman County since the pandemic began — all in the past week and all older than 60.