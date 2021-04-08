A COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday in Latah County, raising the total to nine since the pandemic started, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District.
The county recorded 18 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, pushing the countywide total to 2,954, including 2,797 confirmed and 157 probable cases since the start of the pandemic. Of the 2,954 cases, 2,814 have recovered and 131 are active.
The 18 new cases include 12 people in the 18-29 age range, two people in their 30s, one man in his 40s, two people in their 50s, and one man in his 60s.
In Whitman County, four new cases were reported, raising the total to 3,968 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Whitman County Public Health. Deaths and hospitalizations from the virus over the course of the pandemic remained unchanged with 46 and 97, respectively.
Washington will allow anyone age 16 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting April 15. Anyone 16 and older in Idaho is currently allowed to receive the vaccine.