Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Thursday reported another death in Latah County related to COVID-19.
This is the 40th death in the county since the pandemic began. In that time, there have been 4,356 confirmed cases and 312 probable cases. It is the third death reported on the Palouse in the past two days — the second reported in Latah County.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Latah County. They include two people between ages 5-12, one person between ages 18-29 and one person in their 50s.
According to Gritman Medical Center, there have been no new patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in the past week. In total, 156 patients have been admitted since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County on Thursday reported 16 new cases and no new deaths or hospitalizations.
There have been 6,050 cases, 82 deaths and 223 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.