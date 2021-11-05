Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday in Latah County.
There have been 37 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, along with 4,273 confirmed cases and 305 probable cases.
Five new cases were reported Thursday. They include two people in their 30s, two in their 50s and one in their 70s.
Gritman Medical Center reported three patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital in the past week.
Whitman County on Thursday reported one new hospitalization, six more cases and no new deaths. There have been 5,935 confirmed cases, 79 deaths and 221 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.