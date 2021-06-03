A Latah County man in his 70s has died of COVID-19, according to an update on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Wednesday.
The man’s death marks the 11th of the pandemic in Latah County and 107th in the five counties of north central Idaho.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Latah County on Wednesday, and the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic remains at 3,191.
Whitman County Public Health did not appear to update its case count Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county reported two new cases, pushing its total to 4,335.
With 33 total cases from April 16-29 — which equates to about 66 cases per 100,000 people — the county is nearing the Washington Department of Health’s “low activity” threshold of 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period.