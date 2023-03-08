One dead after accident at Spokane Tribe Casino

One person died in an accident at a construction site Tuesday morning at the Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights.

 Colin Mulvany/Spokesman-Review

One person is dead following an accident at a construction site at the Spokane Tribe Casino.

Chaplains and health and services workers from the tribe were on-site to provide support and help to workers and staff of the casino and Swinerton Construction, according to a news release from the casino.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at what will eventually be a hotel next to the casino. An investigation has been started in cooperation with the Spokane Tribe, tribal police and various local, state and tribal agencies.