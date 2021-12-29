Whitman County on Tuesday reported one new death and three new hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Six new confirmed COVID-19 cases were also reported. There have been a total of 6,242 cases, 83 deaths and 244 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths in Latah County. The new case is a person in their 30s.
There have been 4,513 confirmed cases, 333 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.