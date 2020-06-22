As a young Jeff Guillory stood on a concourse of Spokane’s municipal airport, circa 1967, the urgency of his dilemma must have been obvious.
“Son, what’s the matter — you have to use the restroom?” a janitor said.
“Yes, sir.”
“Well, there’s one right there.”
The young man looked at the sign on the door, turned back to the janitor and worded his question carefully.
“Is that mine?” he said.
“Son, where are you from?”
“I’m from Houston.”
And his listener suddenly understood.
“We’re integrated here,” he said. “We don’t have colored and white restrooms.”
More than half a century later, Guillory remembers that as a pivotal moment in his life.
“The scales fell off my eyes,” he said. “My whole world turned from black and white to color.”
Guillory, 72, who wound up spending most of his life in the Inland Northwest and retired last year as director of diversity education at Washington State University, spoke by phone Friday evening from his home in Lapwai, at the confluence of Juneteenth and Father’s Day — two salient dates in his story.
As parents, he and his wife, Connie — who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April — have hit a type of grand slam of academia. Last month, their youngest child, former Kamiah High Principal Veneice Guillory-Lacy, earned a doctorate in education from WSU. So all four of the Guillory children now have doctorates.
The accomplishment is less germane than the context — Jeff Guillory’s childhood, for example, in a highly segregated pocket of the South, where Blacks were relegated to separate restrooms and education was spotty for boys and often nonexistent for girls. That his mother graduated from high school, and managed to stoke his love of reading, proved a life-changer for him.
That trip to the Spokane airport, and thence to a visit to the University of Idaho before joining its football program, marked the first time Guillory stepped outside Texas.
“After that trip I came back home, and all my relatives were sitting in my front yard,” he said. “They had a barbecue going, and they were waiting to hear my story, because none of them had experienced integration. I was the celebrity of that whole little village in Texas.”
Guillory broached some of these topics in a speech Saturday during a day-after-Juneteenth celebration at Lapwai City Park. It came naturally. Freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation, the melting pot that is America — he’s been talking about these things for decades.
“He has devoted himself to diversity and inclusion and equity and justice,” Veneice Guillory-Lacy said of her father. “He just believes in humanity. He’s well-loved and well-liked because he makes you feel good about who you are.”
For one thing, he has immersed himself in the culture of the Nez Perce Tribe, of which Connie Guillory, nee Consuela, is an integral member, active in numerous roles, most notably these days as the director of a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. She was a junior at UI when she met Jeff Guillory, a senior running back for the Vandals. He remembers sensing immediately, despite their contrasting backgrounds, that this would someday be his wife.
“She was pure Nez Perce and I was pure African-American, from an entirely different section of the country,” he said. “And somehow we found some commanality and made it work.”
As parents, they took the notion of role-modeling to heart.
“We would ask our children to shadow us,” Guillory said. “I would take my sons to work and sit them down in my office so they could see what I did. Connie would take Veneice as a 2-year-old to her conferences in Washington, D.C. As she stood at the podium in front of 500 or 600 people, Veneice would be sitting in a corner playing with a doll or whatever, but she would be there. She would be absorbing all this stuff.”
So it’s not surprising that Veneice and two of her three brothers followed Dad into education. Raphael Guillory is a psychology professor at Eastern Washington University, and Justin is president of Northwest Indian College, in Bellingham, Wash.
“I’ve thought about writing a book,” Jeff Guillory said of his varied experiences, “but I think I’ll let my kids do that maybe.”
Americans may be more ready for his message than ever before.
This year’s Juneteenth, of course, took on a new resonance because of recent public outrage at police behavior captured on cellphone videos, especially the one depicting the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. What that means on Father’s Day, perhaps, is a heightened sense of a particular aspect of Black fatherhood — its anxieties.
“They come from lived experiences,” Guillory said. “To the person, all of us, including myself, have experienced brutality from police officers. It was normalized for us. It’s sensationalized now, because there’s so much information, and so many videos, that white folks can see it. Whereas before, they didn’t. It was just our personal experience. We still have scars. Being shot at as a boy — it’s just unbelievable. That anxiety is carried over to the children. Even children that don’t have that experience have the innate feeling that comes from the father.”
Even on this topic, though, the Guillory family is notable for its range of perspectives. The eldest child, Ricky Hernandez, is a longtime police officer.
“It’s a great dichotomy for us,” Jeff Guillory said with a laugh. “After all the things I’ve been through, my son is a police officer. It results in some really interesting dinner-table discussions.”
If Guillory does write a book, he’ll be obliged to mention his brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys, “but that was so long ago that, physically, it seems like it was somebody else’s life entirely,” he said.
After a few preseason games, “I tore my knee a second time and walked away from it,” he said. “Coach (Tom) Landry argued with me to stay, but I saw the writing on the wall. I said, ‘Listen, I want to have a family, and I want to be able to play baseball with my sons and daughters.’ In those days they didn’t have orthopedic surgeons like they have today. They had a guy with a mask and a cape who came in and did the cutting.”
So Guillory played baseball with his kids. He took them to prestigious universities, introduced them to well-known administrators, tried to acclimate them to those “hallowed halls.” Through Connie’s work, they also mingled regularly with children from other tribes.
“Wherever we took them,” Guillory said, “they would find out what they had in common with the Native Americans from — oh, the Ho-Chunk people from Wisconsin or the Isleto Pueblo people from the New Mexico area.
“So today, although we have all these social issues going on,” he said, “my sons and daughters see the world as commonalities rather than just differences. If that makes any sense at all.”
