A 58-year-old Clarkston man died in a collision involving four vehicles, including a semitrailer, Thursday afternoon on Highway 195 south of Uniontown, according to Washington State Patrol.
Police identified John Anthony as the deceased. The semitrailer, driven by 61-year-old Blaise Cordero, of Moses Lake, Wash., drifted into the southbound lane and sideswiped a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Clarkston man Salvadore Lopez.
This caused collisions that involved two other vehicles driven by Anthony and 27-year-old Justin Orr, of Spokane Valley.
The collision blocked the highway for hours. According to the Washington State Patrol, the semitrailer was leaking nitrogen refrigerant following the crash. Cleanup and an investigation into the cause of the crash were underway Thursday evening.