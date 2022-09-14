One lane reopens intermittently after Selway rockslide

The Selway River Road, blocked since mid-July by a rockslide, was reopened to one-lane traffic this week on an intermittent basis as crews continue stabilizing the slope.
Lonnie Simpson, owner of Debco Construction, Inc., of Orofino, the contractor working to clear the road, sent an email this week to U.S. Forest Service and local road district officials saying traffic will be allowed to pass under flagger guidance through Sept. 23.
The river road was blocked shut July 15 by several large boulders and other debris, trapping people who live behind the slide and several who were camping.
People were redirected onto the unmaintained Swiftwater Road, a high clearance route that comes out at Kooskia about 20 miles away. Some recreational vehicles could not make it out that way and had to be left behind.
In August, the Selway Road was open for a few days to allow people to retrieve their campers. Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Road District, said Tuesday he believes most of the recreational vehicles were removed during that time, although there may still be a few that will have to be recovered later.
Simpson said three rows of soil nails have been placed in the slope for stabilization and crews will continue drilling anchors for another 50 feet.
Removal of slide material will begin Thursday, Simpson said, and the debris will be hauled to the O’Hare waste site upriver.
Simpson said the finished look of the slope will have a straw blanket laid under a chain-link mesh. A high-tech interlocking mat to protect the slope from soil erosion will be placed over the mesh and finally a one- to three-layer of topsoil will be laid on top of that. Seeding will take place after the soil is installed.
Fitting said the Federal Highway Administration has agreed to pay the estimated $2.3 million cost of repairing the road, which is a popular recreation access for people traveling toward Selway Falls and adjoining campgrounds.
The roadway is scheduled to be open daily through Sept. 23 from 5:30-6:30 a.m., 9-9:30 a.m., noon to 12:30 p.m., 3-3:30 p.m., and 6:30-8 p.m.