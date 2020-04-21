Latah County now has a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case, according to Public Health — Idaho North Central District.
No further information was available about the newest case.
There were no new confirmed cases reported in Whitman County on Monday. There have been 15 confirmed COVID-19 tests in the county and more than 522 negative tests. The newest patient, the Whitman County Health Department announced Saturday, is a man between the ages of 20 and 39. He is stable and isolating at home.
Nez Perce County is reporting 32 confirmed cases, eight probable cases and 11 deaths.
The Asotin County Public Health District announced its first confirmed death of a patient from COVID-19, the Lewiston Tribune reported Monday.
The patient had previously been in critical condition, the news release said. The county has 13 positive cases and one death as of Monday.
Within Washington state, there have been a total of 12,085 cases of COVID-19 and 652 total deaths. In Idaho, there have been 1,736 cases and 48 deaths.