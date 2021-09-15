Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new COVID-19-related death in Latah County on Tuesday, pushing the in-county death toll to 20 since the pandemic began.
The latest fatality was a man in his 60s, public health officials said.
The district reported 19 new cases in Latah County on Tuesday, which brings its case total to 3,842.
New Latah County cases include three people younger than 18, four women between the ages of 18 and 29, four women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, a man and a woman in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.
In all, Eight deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District Tuesday.
That appears to be the most deaths reported in a single day in the five-county region throughout the pandemic.
The deaths include one man in his 30s and another in his 40s. Here are the full details:
There were three deaths in Nez Perce County, one man in his 40s, one man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s; two deaths in Idaho County, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s; two deaths in Clearwater County, a man in his 30s and a man in his 90s; and one death in Latah County, a man in his 60s.
The eight deaths reported Tuesday came after five were reported Monday.
“We have to come together and be unified in our resolve to protect ourselves, our children, our communities and our future with the tools we have available,” said Tara Macke, spokeswoman for health district.
The district recommends these steps to avoid COVID-19:
Get vaccinated, which “is still your best tool to avoid becoming critically ill from COVID-19”; stay home when ill; avoid others who are ill; wash your hands often; avoid gatherings where social distancing can’t be maintained; and wear a face covering in high-risk situations where there are large groups and social distancing can’t be maintained, especially indoors.
Whitman County Public Health reported 45 new cases Tuesday, pushing its case total to 5,137.
According to the public health agency’s website, Whitman County has recorded 55 deaths related to the disease, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 160 — two more than was reported Monday.