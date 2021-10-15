Whitman County on Thursday reported another death related to COVID-19 along with three more hospitalizations.
The county also reported 11 new cases. There have been 5,706 total cases, 66 deaths and 206 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Thursday in Latah County and Gritman Medical Center in Moscow admitted six patients with COVID-19 in the past week.
The latest cases include 11 people younger than 18, two people between ages 18-29, five people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,068 confirmed cases, 266 probable cases and 29 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Gritman continues to operate under contingent standards of care and will change its status as the situation requires. Gritman said Thursday its hospital and clinics are open and safe for care.