Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Tuesday reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Latah County.
There have been 32 total deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic. The health agency also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.
The latest cases included four people younger than 18, seven people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 60s.
There have been 4,118 confirmed cases and 270 probable cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Whitman County also reported 17 new cases Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 5,764 total cases, 68 deaths and 208 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.