Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported a COVID-19 death Wednesday in Latah County, pushing the total deaths related to the virus in the county to seven.
The district also reported 16 new cases Wednesday in Latah County, bringing the countywide total since the pandemic began to 2,620 confirmed and 152 probable cases.
Of the 2,772 total cases, 2,531 have recovered, 234 are active and the remaining seven have died. The 16 new cases included nine 18-29 year olds, one man in his 30s, four people in their 40s, one woman in her 50s and one man in his 90s.
There are eight COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Latah County, according to the PHINCD website. The website said to contact PHINCD to find a provider and make an appointment. The vaccine hotline is (866) 736-6632, and it can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or visit idahopublichealth.com.
Whitman County received 10 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 3,413. According to a Whitman County Public Health news release, total deaths from the virus remained at 45 and total hospitalizations since the pandemic started stayed at 91.
The 10 new cases included three people younger than 20 years old, four people in the 20-39 age range, one man 40-59, one woman 60-79 and one woman 80 or older.
Washington is in Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Individuals can assess their eligibility for the vaccine at findyourphasewa.org.