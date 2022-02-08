Whitman County on Monday reported one new COVID-19 death and 35 new cases since Friday.
There have been 87 deaths, 8,862 cases and 599 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
According to the Whitman County Public Health website, there were 1,417 cases between Jan. 24 and Sunday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 48 new cases and no new deaths in Latah County since Friday.
The latest cases include 16 people under the age of 18; eight people between ages 18 and 29; seven people in their 30s; five people in their 40s; five people in their 50s; three people in their 60s; two people in their 70s; one person in their 80s; and one person in their 90s.
There have been 5,899 confirmed cases, 533 probable cases and 46 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.