Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new COVID-19-related death in Latah County on Tuesday, pushing the in-county death toll to 20 since the pandemic began.
The latest fatality was a man in his 60s, public health officials said.
The district reported 19 new cases in Latah County on Tuesday, which brings its case total to 3,842.
New cases include three people younger than 18, four women between the ages of 18 and 29, four women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, a man and a woman in their 60s, two men and one woman in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.
Whitman County Public Health reported 45 new cases Tuesday, pushing its case total to 5,137.
According to the public health agency’s website, Whitman County has recorded 55 deaths related to the disease, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 160 — two more than was reported Monday.