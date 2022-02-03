One new death reported in Latah County

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new death and 49 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County on Wednesday.
The latest cases include eight people under age 18; 24 people between ages 18 and 29; five people in their 30s; seven people in their 50s; two people in their 60s; and three people in their 70s.
There have been 5,802 confirmed cases, 516 probable cases and 45 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Also on Wednesday, Whitman County Public Health reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 8,691 confirmed cases, 597 hospitalizations and 86 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.