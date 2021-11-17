Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
This is the 38th COVID-19 related death in the county since the pandemic began. There have been 4,344 confirmed cases and 310 probable cases in that time.
Eight new cases were reported in Latah County on Tuesday. They include one person between ages 13-17, one person between ages 18-29, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s, three in their 60s and one in their 80s.
Whitman County on Tuesday reported 16 new cases and no new deaths or hospitalizations.
There have been 6,014 cases, 81 deaths and 223 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began.