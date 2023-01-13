One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Idaho Highway 8 and Teare Road east of Moscow.
Idaho State Police said in a statement that a Honda Civic driven by a 44-year-old male from Moscow was traveling eastbound on Highway 8 near the intersection of Teare Road. A Dodge minivan driven by a 64-year-old male from Elk River was traveling eastbound behind the Honda Civic. The dodge failed to yield and struck the Honda as it was turning left off the highway.
The Honda driver was transported to the hospital while the Dodge driver was treated and released at the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Highway 8 was blocked for an hour and a half.