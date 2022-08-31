An online seminar dealing with firearms, “lethal means safety” and suicide prevention will be presented at 11 a.m. PDT Tuesday.
The seminar is presented by Empower Idaho, an organization geared toward promoting mental well-being in the state. The session is open to the public and an American Sign Language interpreter will be available.
Ted C. Bonar, a clinical psychologist and executive director of the Clinical Readiness Project, will discuss the theoretical and scientific underpinnings of “means safety” as a method of suicide prevention. He will also talk about understanding approaches of “means safety” and gun ownership and cultural information of gun owners to clinical interventions regarding safe storage of firearms for clients at risk of suicide.