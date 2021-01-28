BOISE — Former Clearwater County Commissioner Don Ebert had his 15 minutes of fame with the Senate Resources and Environment Committee on Wednesday.
Ebert, 59, was appointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission last summer. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
Wednesday’s meeting — which actually lasted only about 10 minutes — was his confirmation hearing.
“I’ve dedicated much of my life to public service,” Ebert told lawmakers. “I was on the school board 10 years, was county commissioner for 16 and was on the Weippe City Council for a long time. It’s time to move on to something else.”
Growing up, he said, his family hunted for meat, not for trophies.
“That’s what we ate, so I grew up with it,” he said. “I think with my experience, I can help manage conflicts as they exist with increasing population. I just want to contribute.”
The committee didn’t have a lot of questions for him, but Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, said he’s known Ebert for years and worked with him on a number of issues.
“He’s served the residents of that part of the state very faithfully,” he said. “He’s an individual who listens first and asks questions second.”
The committee will vote on Ebert’s confirmation Monday, after which it goes to the full Senate.
HOUSE WAITING ON SENATE — House floor managers continue to wait on the Senate before taking up legislation restricting the governor’s emergency powers.
The House State Affairs Committee approved a bill last week, HB16, which limits any emergency declaration to a maximum of 30 days, unless extended by the Legislature. It also prohibits such declarations from being used to restrict the right to work, change state law or suspend any constitutional rights.
The House could take up the measure at any time. However, it’s been passed over for consideration the last two days.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, noted that a companion bill in the Senate, SB1003, modifies a related section of state code. It hasn’t had a committee hearing yet. Monks is meeting with Senate sponsors to make sure the two pieces of legislation are consistent.
Both bills would terminate the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration, along with several flood-related declarations.
However, based on recent discussions regarding the consequences of ending the coronavirus declaration, it’s possible — perhaps even likely — that the Legislature will decide to extend it.
“With the passage of (HB16), we would have to extend the flood declarations by concurrent resolution,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “The same thing will happen, I believe, with the (coronavirus) order. I don’t think anyone wants to shut off federal funding.”
The basic message, though, is that, even if the current state of emergency is extended, House and Senate Republicans are moving forward with efforts to require legislative approval for any emergency declaration that last longer than 30 days.
AN OPTION FOR PUBLIC NOTICES — House State Affairs introduced a bill giving government entities the option of publishing public notices on their own websites, rather than in the local newspaper.
Similar legislation has been proposed in the past, but failed because of concerns about the lack of internet access and lack of a paper trail documenting compliance with the law.
The latest bill is sponsored by Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg. It doesn’t change the minimum publishing dates or duration requirements for public notices, but gives government entities a choice between publishing them in the local paper or on their website.
“The emphasis is on ‘option,’ ” Weber said. “They could choose to do one or the other, or both. This just gives them another tool in the toolbox, but the requirement remains that the information get out to the public.”
William L. Spence covers politics for the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.