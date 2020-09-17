Only one new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Whitman County, but that likely is because testing sites were limited by poor air quality in recent days.
“Current air quality concerns have hampered COVID-19 testing efforts,” the Whitman County Health Department wrote in a statement Wednesday. “The recent decrease in positive test results should not be assumed to be a result of an associated decrease in viral activity.”
The Washington National Guard paused testing on the Washington State University campus this past weekend because of wildfire smoke in the region.The smoke also forced Cougar Health Services to suspend testing at its facility.
WSU announced Tuesday the National Guard resumed its COVID-19 testing inside Beasley Coliseum. Testing will be offered there from noon to 6 p.m. today through Friday.
The latest patient to test positive is a woman between the ages of 20-39. She is stable and self-isolating. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,066.
There were two positive COVID-19 tests Wed-nesday in Latah County. The patients are a man in his 40s and a man between ages 18-29. There have been 280 confirmed cases this year in Latah County.
There have been no deaths in either county.