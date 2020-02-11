Open auditions for the musical “The Sound of Music” will begin 6-8:30 p.m. today in the Friendship Room at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The production and open auditions will be hosted by APOD Productions.
Auditions are also scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
To audition, participants should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway style song. Additional information is available through apodproductions.org.
Those unable to audition during the open audition dates should contact Rebecca Payne at rebecca@apodproductions.org.
“The Sound of Music” will be performed June 11-14 at the Viola Community Center.