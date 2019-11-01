A grand opening celebration for the Palouse Oncology and Hematology Clinic is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the C.L. Gritman Medical Office Building, 803 S. Main St., Moscow.
The celebration will include a hosted social hour in Pearl Bistro, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and staff-guided tours of the new clinic space.
The clinic is operated by Palouse Specialty Physicians, a partnership between Gritman Medical Center, Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, in collaboration with Cancer Care Northwest.
It will offer full-time oncology services to the Palouse, something the area has never had.