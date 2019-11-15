There will be an open house for the recently reopened Vandal Health Clinic on the University of Idaho’s campus from 3-5 p.m. today.
The clinic provides health care services for students, faculty and staff through a partnership with Gritman Moscow Family Medicine. It offers primary and preventative care services, as well as referral services.
The clinic was forced to temporarily relocate to an off-site location for over a year after it lost its on-campus doctor. The on-site clinic is housed in the Student Health Services Building, 831 Ash St., which is the same location as in the past.
Light refreshments will be available.
UI students, faculty and staff can call (208) 885-6693 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in visits are also welcome.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.