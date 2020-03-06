AmeriCorps member and Moscow urban and edible landscapes educator Abigail Dow will lead an open house and community forum on Little Free Gardens from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Moscow City Council chambers on the second floor of Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St.
The Little Free Gardens project is designed to inspire food self-reliance and to provide fresh, seasonal produce to the community by utilizing urban spaces for gardening.
Light snacks, coffee and tea will be provided, and participants can take a brown bag lunch.
The AmeriCorps service project is sponsored by the City of Moscow and Moscow Farmers Market.
Contact Dow at adow@ci.moscow.id.us to RSVP.