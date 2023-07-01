The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday afternoon that supports of the Open Primaries ballot initiative may begin collecting petition signatures.

The Open Primaries initiative would create a “top four” primary election. All candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the freedom to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.

The Legislature this year passed a bill that would ban ranked choice or instant runoff voting. If passed, the initiative would include a provision to repeal this ban.

