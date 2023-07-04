Supporters of an initiative to create nonpartisan open primaries and establish ranked-choice voting announced Monday they intend to sue Attorney General Raúl Labrador over his ballot titles for the initiative.

The lawsuit will likely be filed within the next week.

Labrador’s office submitted ballot titles Friday for the proposed initiative, which would need nearly 63,000 signatures from registered voters in at least 18 of 35 districts to make it onto the November 2024 ballot.

