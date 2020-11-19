There are two drop boxes on the Palouse for gift donations that will be sent around the globe by a national charity organization. The organization, Operation Christmas Child, collects shoebox gifts around the country and delivers them to children worldwide.
The drop boxes will be open for shoebox gifts — containing toys, hygiene items and/or school supplies — until Monday.
One drop box is located in Pullman at the Evangelical Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road. The other is located in Colfax at 109 S Mill St. in Colfax.
For more information, including a step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox, visit the Operation Christmas Child website at sampur.se/3pFOyuv.