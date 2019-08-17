The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora will expand and further strengthen the global wildlife trade restrictions at CITES’ triennial World Wildlife Conference in Geneva, which starts today and runs through Aug. 28.
Among those animals being further protected are ones exploited as exotic pets.
Unregulated international pet trade is seen increasingly as a threat to colorful and exotic lizards, geckos, iguanas, snakes, turtles, tortoises, frogs, newts and spiders. The same species are also vulnerable to habitat loss and climate change, and some are also exploited for food or medicine.
Trade in these species is booming. Often they are small and easy-to-smuggle, and the market is driven by social media and e-commerce.
CITES has already listed many birds, mammals and other species that are poached for the pet trade, but a large number of reptiles and amphibians are not CITES-listed, and trade in these species is insufficient or not yet regulated.
Below are just a few of the species being considered this time.
From Sri Lanka, the indigenous garden lizard, horned lizard, pygmy lizard and hump-nosed lizard are being considered. Sri Lankan officials propose placing these colorful reptiles on Appendix I, reserved for species that are the most endangered among CITES-listed animals and plants.
The 13 species of Chinese and Vietnamese leopard gecko, also known as tiger or cave geckos, are slated for listing to Appendix II, reserved for species that are not necessarily now threatened with extinction but that may become so unless trade is closely controlled.
The Tokay gecko is a large, colorful reptile that is going to Appendix II.
The Grenadine clawed gecko lives only in a small area of Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines and CITES seeks listing on Appendix I.
There are 18 species of spiny-tailed iguanas distributed throughout eight countries, from Mexico to Colombia. Threatened by habitat loss and over-harvesting, they are headed to Appendix II.
The spider-tailed horned viper lives only in a few localities in the Zagros Mountains of western Iran. It’s a bird eating snake that uses its tail to mimic a spider to attract small birds. Iran proposes listing it in Appendix II.
The Bourret’s box turtle, Vietnamese box turtle, and the Annam leaf turtle survived the war in Southeast Asia but now need listing in Appendix I.
The star tortoise boasts a unique and striking shell pattern that will land it on Appendix I.
Glass frogs live from southern Mexico to northern Argentina and feature transparent abdominal skin through which their internal organs are visible. Proposals call for listing 104 species of glass frog in Appendix II.
Ornamental spiders are popular because of their colorization and large size. Sri Lanka and the U.S. propose an Appendix II listing for a number of ornamental and arboreal tarantulas that are endemic to India and/or Sri Lanka.
In fisheries, CITES has listed a growing number of species that are vulnerable to overfishing and are already experiencing declining populations. Among these are a number of sharks, rays, sturgeon, paddlefish, eels, seahorses and other marine species.
Three new fish proposals will focus on managing the international trade in shark products through Appendix II listings. Twenty-seven countries plus the EU also propose listing mako sharks.
Don’t forget trees. Cedars provide high-quality and economically-valuable timber. Overharvesting, particularly of the best trees, is reducing populations and genetic diversity. Ecuador, a leader in conservation, proposes listing all its cedar species in Appendix II because it can be difficult to distinguish among them, and all are being cut down faster than they grow back.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.