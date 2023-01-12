For Peny Archer, the operations manager for Community Services of Moses Lake, getting food from one location to another has been her careerlong mission.

When she heard the news that some food banks in eastern Washington were going to experience a disruption in their delivery service, she made a few calls.

Archer first heard that Second Harvest, a Spokane-based nonprofit, would have to temporarily suspend deliveries to the food banks and pantries in its 26-county radius. One of those affected counties was Whitman County.

